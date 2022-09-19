CLINTON TWP., N.J. - Authorities arrested more than a dozen people over the last few months in a drug investigation in Hunterdon County, New Jersey.

Eighteen people are facing charges after a multi-agency investigation into drug activity along Route 22 in Clinton Township, said the county prosecutor's office.

The FBI and state police were involved in the investigation, as were county and township investigators.

Those arrested were:

- Leonard S. Jones IV, 48 years old of Hillsborough NJ, was arrested on September 14, 2022, for three counts of Distribution of Cocaine and one count of Tampering with evidence.

- Jessica Andreko, 44 years old of Monmouth Junction NJ, was arrested on September 14, 2022, for Conspiracy to Distribute Cocaine.

- Charles Mornick, 34 years of Villas NJ, was a Wanted Person and was charged on September 15, 2022, for Distribution of Cocaine.

- Cannon Wagner, 25 years old of Phillipsburg NJ, was arrested on August 13, 2022, for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Suboxone, Unlawful Possession of a Prescription Legend Drug, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

- Jonathan Todaro, 32 years old of Rock Hill SC, was arrested on June 22, 2022, for Burglary committed on May 30, 2022.

- Scott Horvath, 41 years old of Phillipsburg NJ, was arrested on August 30, 2022, for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of a Prohibited Knife.

- Jeremy Berger, 55 years old of Bridgewater NJ, was arrested on June 3, 2022, for Possession of Heroin, Cocaine, and Methamphetamine and Possession of a Needle.

- Steven Haggan, 54 years old of Neshanic Station NJ, was arrested on June 3, 2022, for two counts Possession of Heroin and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

- Brett Badore, 45 years old of Glen Gardner NJ, was arrested on June 25, 2022, for Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

- Brad Badore, 39 years old from Clinton Township NJ, was arrested on June 25, 2022, for Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Methadone, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Under the Influence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.

- Maria Gutierrez Johnson, 36 years old of Coopersburg PA, was arrested on June 25, 2022, for Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Suboxone, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Failure to Make a Lawful Disposition of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Under the Influence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.

- Shawn Packard, 49 years old of Belvidere NJ, was arrested on August 5, 2022, for Possession of Suboxone.

- Mark Dilauro, 60 years old of Ringoes NJ, was arrested on August 13, 2022, for Contempt.

- Joshua Rivera, 38 years old of Phillipsburg NJ, was arrested on July 8, 2022, for Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

- Karen Stephens, 62 years old of Clinton Township, was arrested on July 14, 2022, for Disorderly Conduct.

- Kathryn Hansen, 38 years old of Bordentown NJ, was arrested on August 29, 2022, for Possession of Suboxone and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

- Luis Carreon, 33 years old of North Brunswick NJ, was arrested on September 14, 2022, for two counts of Distribution of Cocaine.

- Darryl Black, 55 years old of Somerset NJ, was arrested on September 16, 2022, for possession of drug paraphernalia.