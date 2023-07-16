KNOWLTON TWP., N.J. - Officials say a swimmer who went missing in the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area has been found dead.

19-year-old Jose Madera Martinez of Paterson, New Jersey went missing in the Delaware River Thursday night between Monroe and Warren counties, just north of I-80.

A media release says he was was swimming with three other people when he started to struggle and then disappeared.

On Sunday morning around 11:15 his body was recovered from the river.

Officials say he and the other swimmers were not wearing life jackets. Park rangers urge everyone using the river, whether in the water or on a boat, to always wear a properly fitted and fastened Coast Guard approved life jacket.