PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Two residents are displaced after a fire heavily damaged a home in Phillipsburg, New Jersey Wednesday.
Police and fire crews were sent to the 300 block of Lincoln Street for the report of a structure fire with flames showing, according to a news release from the Phillipsburg Fire Chief. The rear of the home was fully involved in fire, which was also threatening the home next door.
Residents of both homes were safely evacuated before fire crews arrived. The fire was brought under control in about 90 minutes.
The home where the fire started was severely damaged and deemed "uninhabitable."
No injuries were reported.
The two residents of the home where the fire broke out were displaced, and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.