PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Two people were taken to the hospital after a fire in Phillipsburg.

Firefighters rescued them from inside a burning home Sunday morning.

One man says he called 911 when he saw his neighbor's house up in flames.

Jerry Strickland said his girlfriend went outside their Phillipsburg home with their dog early in the morning. He said their dog was acting weird and they knew something was not right.

"And then she came running through the house saying 'hey the house is on fire next door,'" said Strickland.

Strickland said ran outside and saw their neighbor's home in the 100 block of Mercer Street.

"The whole back of the house was in flames. It was just burning," he said.

Strickland said he and his girlfriend called the fire department. Fire officials said there were flames coming from the first floor when they got to the scene.

"Then there was a lady stuck up on the second floor. Cops went through my house, got the ladder, we brought it around, fire guy went up and got the lady out," said Strickland.

The fire department said first responders located and rescued two people who were taken to the hospital.

Strickland said he believes one person was badly burned.

"That's main thing you do is you save people's lives. You know you can rebuild a house and get all the stuff that you got inside, but you can't replace a life," said Strickland.

According to the fire department, the fire was under control in 30 minutes. Part of the house is now boarded up.

"It's sad that it happened, you know. Now these people got nowhere to live, so what do you say about that? Nothing you can say," said Strickland.

The fire department said the fire is under investigation.