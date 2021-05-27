HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. - Two kittens are recovering after being rescued from the engine compartment of a skid steer in New Jersey Thursday morning.
Officers responded to the construction site at the QuickChek on 134 Mountain Ave. for a report of the two kittens being rescued shortly after 9:30 a.m., according to a news release from the Hackettstown Police Department.
When officers arrived, the workers said that they heard “meowing” coming from the engine compartment and a mechanic then tilted the cab and rescued the two kittens, according to the news release.
The workers said that they saw an adult cat jump out of the skid steer for two days last week at the company’s property in Freehold. The workers said that the area in Freehold where the equipment was stored is known to have feral cats.
The skid steer arrived at the new QuickChek site on Wednesday and workers then used the machine. It’s believed that the two kittens came from Freehold and they survived the "workday" on Wednesday, police said.
The two kittens were dehydrated and are expected to recover, police said. The two kittens were turned over the Animal Control Officer and were brought to Common Sense for Animals.