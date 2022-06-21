FLEMINGTON, N.J. - Tuesday marked two months since recreational marijuana was legalized in New Jersey, but there's still a lot of confusion about how it impacts law enforcement. One county sheriff is calling on lawmakers to clarify, so officers don't end up losing their jobs.
The main issue is a lack of accurate testing to show if an officer is still under the influence, or if he or she just has a remainder of THC left in the bloodstream.
"All police are concerned about it,” said Hunterdon County Sheriff Frederick W. Brown.
Brown is talking about what he considers loopholes in New Jersey's law that legalized recreational marijuana.
"There's a lot of issues about this, you know, the legalization, which I don't think were thought out when the legislation passed,” said Brown.
Brown, who has been sheriff for 12 years and was chief of the Raritan Township Police Department before that, is calling on lawmakers to pass a bill that clarifies how the law enforcement community should handle marijuana among officers.
He personally wants to exclude officers from being able to use it.
"The other side of that would be to remove marijuana as one of the tested drugs, and then we wouldn’t know, unless somebody was showing signs that they were under the influence,” said Brown.
“All police have to undergo random drug testing, and it still covers marijuana. I would hate to have an officer get jammed up for doing something that the Attorney General said is okay, but on our part of it, it isn't okay."
The sheriff says state leaders shouldn't be waiting for an issue to arise to address this, and that it impacts both officers and the communities they serve.
"You figure if you're involved in a serious accident, or even a shooting, they very well may want to do a drug test on the officer, and it would come up that he had marijuana in his system, it could really make a difficult case,” said Brown. “We don't want any officer to be the test case in this."
He's not the only one who feels this way.
"The state PBA actually put out a notice,” said Brown. “I just had a State Sheriff's meeting last week, and it was brought up at that."
Gov. Phil Murphy has said he would be open to a legislative fix.
There are a few bills in the works to limit marijuana use among certain industries, including law enforcement, though none have completed the legislative process.
"It just needs to be straightened out,” said Brown.
69 News reached out to the Attorney General's Office about this Tuesday but did not hear back at the time of this report.