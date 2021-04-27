New Jersey's attorney general has announced charges against two more correctional police officers related to an incident in which inmates were assaulted and seriously injured at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women in Hunterdon County.
Lt. Eddie Molina, 42, was charged with official misconduct and tampering with public records or information. Sgt. Andraia Bridges, 44, was charged with official misconduct.
10 corrections officers now have been charged in the ongoing criminal investigation.
Between approximately 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 11 and 1:15 a.m. on Jan. 12, 2021, DOC officers and supervisors assigned to the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility in Clinton, N.J., conducted forced cell extractions of inmates located in the Restorative Housing Unit complex, according to a news release from the state attorney general's office.
The attorney general's office says Molina failed to prevent and report the excessive use of force and assaultive conduct by other corrections officers committed in his presence during the forced cell extraction of one of the inmates who was housed in the RHU. He falsely reported to the DOC regarding that forced cell extraction by sending an email about the extraction that he knew contained false information, according to the attorney general's office.
The attorney general's office says Bridges also failed to prevent and report the excessive use of force and assaultive conduct by other corrections officers committed in her presence regarding the forced cell extraction of another inmate who was housed in the RCU. She also failed to report the violation of DOC policies and procedures governing cell extractions, according to the news release.