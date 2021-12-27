KNOWLTON TWP., N.J. – Two people were killed after being hit by an SUV early Monday morning on Interstate 80 in Knowlton Township, Warren County.
The incident happened around 3 a.m. on I-80 eastbound just over the border of Pennsylvania. New Jersey State Police say an SUV was traveling east on I-80 when it hit the two pedestrians.
The vehicle's driver was not injured.
The identifications of the deceased are pending next of kin notification, state police said.
I-80 eastbound was closed for three hours, resulting in heavy traffic congestion.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.