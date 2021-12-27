crash accident wreck generic graphic

KNOWLTON TWP., N.J. – Two people were killed after being hit by an SUV early Monday morning on Interstate 80 in Knowlton Township, Warren County.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. on I-80 eastbound just over the border of Pennsylvania. New Jersey State Police say an SUV was traveling east on I-80 when it hit the two pedestrians.

The vehicle's driver was not injured.

The identifications of the deceased are pending next of kin notification, state police said.

I-80 eastbound was closed for three hours, resulting in heavy traffic congestion. 

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.