ALLAMUCHY TWP., N.J. - Three men are charged after authorities say they kidnapped and killed a man, then dumped his body near a wooded area off Interstate 80 in Allamuchy Township, Warren County last summer.

In a news release this week, the New Jersey State Police say Mustafa Manns, 28, William Dixon, 24, and Nishir Rios-Figueroa, 30, all of Newark, N.J., are charged with murder, kidnapping, and other offenses.

On Thursday, August 18, 2022, at 12:26 p.m., troopers from Troop “B” Hope Station responded to the report of human remains found by a New Jersey Department of Transportation employee who was cutting grass on Interstate 80 eastbound in the area of milepost 16.6. Detectives from the New Jersey State Police Major Crime North Unit identified the victim as Quadree Burch, 27, of Newark, N.J., who was reported missing out of Newark on August 9, 2022, state police said.

During the five-month investigation, detectives from the Major Crime North Unit established a timeline of events and determined that the homicide occurred on August 7, 2022, according to the news release. Through various investigative means, detectives connected the suspects to the victim and placed them in the vicinity of the crime scene, according to state police.

Authorities say Manns, Dixon, and Rios-Figueroa kidnapped Burch and drove him to Allamuchy Township, where he was shot and killed on the side of Interstate 80.

On January 13, 2023, Major Crime North Unit detectives traveled to the Westchester County District Attorney's Office in White Plains, New York, to interview Rios-Figueroa. He previously surrendered to authorities on January 6, 2023, on unrelated auto theft charges. Nishir Rios-Figueroa was charged with felony murder, murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and kidnapping. He is currently awaiting extradition back to New Jersey.

On January 19, 2023, State Police detectives with the Major Crime North Unit, Fugitive Unit, Electronic Surveillance Unit, and members of the K-9 Unit converged on a residence on Lyons Avenue in Newark where they arrested Manns without incident, according to the news release. Manns was charged with felony murder, murder, weapons offenses, conspiracy to commit murder, aggravated assault, kidnapping, and robbery. He was lodged in the Warren County Jail.

William Dixon was charged with felony murder, murder, weapons offenses, conspiracy to commit murder, aggravated assault, kidnapping, and robbery. Dixon had been lodged in the Essex County Jail since August 24, 2022, for allegedly threatening two associates of Quadree Burch, state police said.

This incident is being investigated by the New Jersey State Police Major Crime North Unit with the assistance of the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, and Newark Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office.