BELVIDERE, N.J. – Three candidates are competing to become Warren County's next surrogate, following the death of Kevin O'Neill earlier this year.

Former Lopatcong Township Councilwoman Maureen McCabe secured the nomination of the Warren County Democratic Committee in September. Then, John Massaro filed a nomination by petition and threw his hat into the ring for the seat a second time after losing to O'Neill as a Democrat in 2020.

McCabe and Massaro are up against Republican state Sen. Michael Doherty, who represents District 23, which includes parts of Hunterdon, Somerset and Warren counties in New Jersey. Prior to joining the state Senate in 2009, Doherty served on the Warren County Board of Freeholders, now known as commissioners.

According to the Warren County website, the surrogate is the judge of the Surrogate's Court and has three jobs: to preside over probating of wills; to receive, file and organize the paperwork for the state Superior Court if there is a challenge to a will, a dispute regarding the settlement or an estate or the need for a guardianship; and to serve as the custodian of funds for minors who have funds placed in the Surrogate's Court.

The winner of Tuesday's race will serve the full five-year term as surrogate.

