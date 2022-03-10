BLAIRSTOWN, N.J. - Matt Scarfo is a fitness expert from Blairstown, New Jersey, with a big heart.
"I love my kids more than anything. I think any parent loves their kids more than anything," Scarfo said.
It's that love that drew Scarfo to James Raffone. Scarfo says he happened to learn about Raffone's organization JAR of Hope that he created for his son Jamesy, who is living with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
"Unfortunately, the life expectancy of Duchenne, it isn't old age, and it's a terrible thing as a parent," Scarfo said.
Duchenne is a very rare disease, affecting mostly boys. It attacks the muscles. Typically, people with Duchenne lose their ability to walk around age 10, and by their late teens need help with breathing until they pass in their early twenties by suffocation.
There is no cure, but Raffone, Scarfo, and another dad are trying to change that. While they can't move mountains, they're going to climb one - Mount Everest.
"I figured that I have to demonstrate, to what I can to get this man to where he's going and demonstrate the love and the affection he has for his kid and hopefully raise some money and awareness," Scarfo said.
The group heads to Mount Everest in late April and are hoping to raise $750,000 to fund clinical trials at the University of Florida.
"These clinical trials are necessary to see what works and what doesn't," Scarfo said.
They're hoping this climb saves lives.