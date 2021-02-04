Generic prison cell

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey's attorney general said Thursday that three prison guards face misconduct charges stemming from a violent attack on at least six inmates at a women’s prison.

He says one woman was punched 28 times. Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said prosecutors found that the guards tried to cover up the attack at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women by filing false reports.

He said the attack happened early Jan. 11 and involved about two dozen guards. Grewal said Thursday the investigation was still in its early stages.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.