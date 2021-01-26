CLINTON, N.J. - Staff at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility in Clinton, Hunterdon County are once again under investigation.
The state attorney general's office said it and the Hunterdon County prosecutor's office are looking into allegations that prisoners were beaten by staff.
Edna Mahan is New Jersey's only all-female prison. The alleged abuse was first reported by New Jersey Advanced Media, which said that family members gave them firsthand accounts, including one inmate who has a broken eye socket and a transgender woman who was beaten so badly she can't walk and is in a wheelchair.
William Sullivan, president of the NJ PBA 105, said 30 people, including supervisors and administrators, have been placed on paid leave. He said one of the incidents being investigated involved an inmate being removed from a cell.
On Tuesday, state Senate majority leaders sent a letter to Governor Murphy's office calling for New Jersey Corrections Commissioner Marcus Hicks and the warden at Edna Mahan to step down until the incident can be fully investigated.
State Senator Mike Doherty, who represents New Jersey's 23rd district, where the prison is located, called the ongoing issues unacceptable.
Last year, the U.S. Department of Justice found officers routinely sexually abused prisoners, calling it an "open secret" in the prison.
"They need to fire some folks that are allowing these abuses to take place. It just can't go on. Governor Murphy and his administration, they need to get on this immediately and fix the problem," Doherty said.
In a statement, a spokesperson for the department of corrections said they can't comment on details but wrote in part "The Department is fully aware of the allegations of use of force and will not tolerate such behavior."