New Jersey is cracking down on child sex offenders.
31 people have been nabbed in "Operation 24/7," an effort launched after threats to children from online predators exploded during the pandemic.
"I want to be absolutely clear. Possessing and distributing these materials are heinous crimes. Crimes which directly drive the victimization of innocent children who are cruelly assaulted to produce them," said state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal.
The operation was aggressive and took place around-the-clock for three months.
The AG's office says it was a feeding frenzy for predators because kids have been online all day the past year.
"Homebound children were using their devices not only for virtual learning but also for recreation. Predators saw more opportunities to target vulnerable children online at this time. Unfortunately, that dangerous dynamic continues," Grewal said.
"Traditionally, in law enforcement, when you think of that predator, you think of that subject lurking around a playground with a bag of candy and a puppy. It is different in 2021," said Colonel Patrick Callahan, superintendent of the New Jersey State Police.
The number of cyber tips to the New Jersey agencies leading this charge are still high.
More than 3,000 were received in the first six months of 2021, and the state's on pace to exceed the total of 6,000 for all of 2020, which included ten months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The message to parents, guardians and family members of children in New Jersey? Stay vigilant.
"You can't hide behind the anonymity of the internet because through collaborative law enforcement efforts like this one we will find you and we will arrest you," Grewal said.