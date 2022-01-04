HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. – A total of 321 pounds of unused and expired prescription medications were dropped off at Hackettstown's medicine drop box in 2021, Hackettstown police say.
The Project Medicine Drop Box, located at the Hackettstown Police Department at 215 W. Stiger St., is available for residents to dispose of their excess medications at any time, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Hypodermic needles, EpiPens and liquids are not accepted.
Project Medicine Drop, officials say, encourages residents to be fully aware of the potential for abuse presented by otherwise beneficial medications. It is a component of the New Jersey attorney general’s effort to stop the diversion and abuse of prescription drugs, including highly addictive opiate painkillers.
Through the initiative, the State Division of Consumer Affairs installs secure "prescription drug drop boxes" at police departments, sheriff’s offices, and state police barracks across New Jersey, allowing citizens to safely dispose of their unused, excess, or expired prescription medications.
By giving New Jerseyans a safe and secure method to dispose of unneeded medications, officials say Project Medicine Drop helps prevent the abuse of these drugs and also protects New Jersey’s environment by keeping these drugs out of landfills and out of the water supply.