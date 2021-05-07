PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - 42-year-old Scott Silvis, the longtime assistant wrestling coach and a math teacher at Phillipsburg High School in Warren County, NJ, has been arrested.
He now joins his colleagues - head wrestling coach Dave Post, and fellow math teacher George Chilmonik - in being accused of masterminding a scheme that prosecutors say involved blackmail.
Authorities say the three men charged were not happy about a tenure vote for another employee that was coming up. So, prosecutors say the men blackmailed a school district official by threatening to release an embarrassing email if they didn't vote the way the men wanted.
"They could have very easily just objected or set forward what their problems were with this individual, through the official chain, versus trying to do it criminally," said Warren County Prosecutor Jim Pfeiffer.
Post and Chilmonik were arrested last week. At the time, prosecutors said more arrests were likely coming. And a week later, Silvis has been accused as well. He faces conspiracy charges.
Prosecutors wouldn't say if more arrests are coming, but they did say this investigation isn't over.
"We're still scheduling interviews with witnesses and persons of interest, so at this point, the investigation does continue," Pfeiffer said.