PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A third person has been arrested and charged in connection with the threatening of a Phillipsburg School District employee.
The Warren County district attorney says 42-year-old Scott Silvis of Nazareth was arrested after the investigation revealed he conspired to help two others already charged.
Authorities believe he conspired with 74-year-old George Chilmonik and 36-year-old David Post to carry out the threat to influence the result of a school board vote on a faculty member's tenure.