A fourth prison guard has been charged with misconduct stemming from a violent attack on several inmates at New Jersey's only women's prison.
33-year-old Sergeant Matthew Faschan, of Hackettstown, is also charged with tampering with public records or information, and is suspended.
The attorney general says the inmates were assaulted during an attack last month at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility in Hunterdon County.
Officials say the incident involved at least six inmates and about two dozen guards. Guards allegedly tried to cover up the attack by filing false reports.