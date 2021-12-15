TRENTON, N.J. - Five new defendants have been charged in the assault investigation at New Jersey's only female prison in Hunterdon County.
The acting Attorney General announced criminal charges Wednesday against the Department of Corrections Associate Administrator Sean St. Paul and four correctional police officers at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for women.
They are charged in connection with an incident where inmates were assaulted and seriously hurt on Jan. 12.
15 defendants have now been charged in the ongoing criminal investigation.
Authorities urge anyone with information related to the incident to report it by calling 1-844-OPIA-TIPS.
“We promised to follow the facts wherever they go, and that’s exactly what we’ve done,” said Acting Attorney General Andrew Bruck.
“We are holding accountable everyone who was involved in January’s brutal assaults, from the line officers working the cell block to the highest-ranking prison official on duty that night. With today’s charges, we are making clear that even the senior-most leadership at Edna Mahan must be held responsible for their illegal conduct.”