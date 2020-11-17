HOLLAND TWP., N.J. - Authorities in Hunterdon County, New Jersey are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for a fatal hit-and-run crash Monday.
Members of the Holland Township Police Department were sent to Route 519 in the area of Gridley Circle for the report of a body on the shoulder of the roadway shortly before 5:30 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from the Hunterdon County prosecutor's office.
Arriving officers found the body, who was later identified as Raymond Levandowski, 73, of Holland Township. Initial investigation revealed Levandowski was the victim of a hit-and-run crash, the prosecutor's office said.
Crime Stoppers of Hunterdon County has offered a $5,000 reward for information about the crash. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-321-0010, going online at or through the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app. All tips are anonymous and kept confidential.
The Holland Township Police Department and the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office’s Forensic Analysis Collisions Team is investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office at 908-788-1129.