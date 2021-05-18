Generic prison cell

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey corrections officers must wear body cameras and prison guard retaliation against inmates who report abuse or violence would be prohibited under a package of a half-dozen bills an Assembly committee advanced Tuesday.

The Democrat-led Assembly Judiciary Committee passed the six bills during a remote hearing that stemmed from an ongoing investigation into the state’s only women’s prison, the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women in Clinton.

The bills are the latest legislative action aimed at ending what lawmakers have called the “depravities” at the prison, where 10 guards face criminal charges brought by the state attorney general.

