HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. - Fire damaged a home in Hackettstown, New Jersey on Monday.

It broke out shortly after 2 p.m. in the 300 block of Main Street, and responding officers saw smoke coming from the roof, police said.

Firefighters knocked down the fire in about 20 minutes, but the building was deemed uninhabitable.

Six people were displaced, but no one was hurt, police said.

The cause of the fire is undetermined, but it is not suspicious, fire marshals ruled.