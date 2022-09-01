BRANCHBURG, N.J. - All eyes are on the battle for New Jersey's 7th Congressional District, as Republicans try to flip the seat and gain control of the U.S. House. It's incumbent Congressman Tom Malinowski versus a member of Jersey's Kean political dynasty: former state Sen. Tom Kean.

"Instead of heeding economists' warnings, Tom Malinowski followed Nancy Pelosi and backed billions in wasteful spending," Kean says in one of his advertisements.

Those three points are all over Kean's campaign messaging, including in his ads, on his website and on social media.

69 News looked into these claims, starting with ignoring economists' warnings.

"The economist who probably issued the most dire warnings about inflation a couple of years ago was Larry Summers," said Malinowski. "He endorsed the Inflation Reduction Act, as did five other former Republican and Democratic secretaries of the Treasury."

"Depends on which economists they talk to," said Glenn Ricketts, a professor of political science at Raritan Valley Community College. "I mean, both parties have their own economists."

As for following the Speaker of the House, "they all say that," said Malinowski.

"Malinowski did follow Nancy Pelosi," said Ricketts. "He's a junior member of the Democratic Party. I think he's simply voting with his party."

Blowing through billions could be a difference in philosophy and spending priorities, according to Ricketts.

"Congressman Malinowski had a session with constituents just last month in which he was talking about, 'well, we had money for this...we really delivered the goods," said Ricketts. "If you are a Republican, you call it waste."

"I don't know what he's talking about, because he won't actually tell us what spending he opposed," said Malinowski.

69 News tried to get clarity on this and interview Kean for this story, but did not hear back.

We also did not hear back from the Warren County, Hunterdon County and New Jersey Republican groups in time for this report.

"If he's talking about the Inflation Reduction Act, does he oppose lowering prescription drug prices? Does he oppose making health insurance less expensive?" asked Malinowski. "One of the biggest programs that we funded during the pandemic, the PPP small business loan forgiveness program, he personally took."

It's important to point out redistricting could play a huge part in this race. The new District 7 now has less Democratic towns and more Republican towns. Experts say if everyone voted the same as they did before, Kean would win. This puts more pressure on Malinowski to get the votes of moderate Republicans.

"He only won by a cat's whisker in 2020," said Ricketts. "Even though New Jersey tends to be pretty navy blue, this particular district for a long time, has trended Republican."

Malinowski says his district wants Congress to deliver, not divide.

"My opponent doesn't have any policy proposals now, no vision of what he wants to do," said Malinowski.

"I'd say that Kean doesn't have to be as specific," said Ricketts. "He's the challenger."

"You deserve to keep more of your money," Kean says in an advertisement.