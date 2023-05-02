PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Seven students in Warren County, New Jersey are accused of attacking a person while walking home from school.

The Phillipsburg Police Department responded to a report of an assault that happened at the intersection of Filmore and Hudson streets in Phillipsburg on April 26 around 3:45 p.m., according to a news release from the Warren County Prosecutor's Office.

After investigating the report, authorities charged seven juveniles with aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, and criminal restraint with the risk of serious bodily injury.

"The Phillipsburg Police Department and Phillipsburg School District will not tolerate any violence against our citizens. All crimes will be investigated thoroughly and enforced to the fullest extent of the law," the prosecutor's office said.