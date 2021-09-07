Seniors in Hackettstown, New Jersey are remembering first responders lost on 9/11.
A memorial service was held Tuesday morning at House of the Good Shepherd senior living community.
Administrators and residents said because it's the 20th anniversary, they wanted to do something to honor those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.
A memorial with prayers was held, and 2,997 flags were placed on the lawn outside the facility.
Organizers say they may be small tokens of appreciation, but they are a powerful reminder to never forget.
"I look back with distress at that day, with grief for all of those people we lost, including, I lost a lot of friends, as I'm sure you did too. I remember vividly for two months or more...that was the first topic of conversation with anybody, and there was nobody I talked to...everybody knew somebody who was there or who was impacted by it," said David Sullivan, chair of the board of trustees.
Organizers say the memorial was also to honor those first responders who continue to serve the community every day.
