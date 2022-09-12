RARITAN TWP., N.J. - An event in Hunterdon County, New Jersey paid tribute to the hundreds of firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice on September 11th.

The Raritan Township Volunteer Fire Company held the annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb.

It took place in the parking garage of Hunterdon Medical Center.

Participants made more than 20 trips up the five floors of stairs. That's equivalent to the 110 stories of the World Trade Center.

This and other stair climb events benefit the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.