PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. -- Nine students have been charged in an assault that happened while walking home from school in Phillipsburg.

The incident happened on Hudson Street on Friday, March 17 around 3:30 p.m., said the Warren County prosecutor in a news release.

It involved students walking home from both Phillipsburg Middle School and Phillipsburg High School, the prosecutor said.

Nine juveniles were each charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.

The prosecutor's office said investigators can't release further details about what happened since it involves juveniles, but said the school district and police department will not tolerate any violence.