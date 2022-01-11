WHITE TWP., N.J. – A house fire in Warren County Tuesday evening left one person dead.
Crews responded to the blaze at a double-wide trailer home at Sunset Court in White Township around 5:45 p.m.
Neighbors called 911 when they heard a smoke alarm ringing, said Warren County Fire Marshal Joseph Lake.
A 95-year-old woman appeared to have tried to get out of the home when Good Will firefighters found her by the door, Lake said. He noted they did a "commendable job" trying to rescue her.
Trooper Brandi Slota with the New Jersey State Police said the woman was pronounced dead during her transport to the hospital by emergency medical services.
Lake said the fire originated in the home's dishwasher, but no additional details are available as the investigation continues.