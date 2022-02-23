HAMILTON TWP., N.J. - Since online sports betting was legalized in New Jersey in 2018, phones at 1-800-GAMBLER have been ringing off the hook. The confidential line that serves all of New Jersey and parts of Pennsylvania, including the Lehigh Valley and Philadelphia-area, is expected to get even busier as March Madness approaches.
"Good morning. This is the 800-GAMBLER Helpline. Phil speaking," is how 1-800-GAMBLER peer support specialist Phil Glick answers countless calls.
Losses range from $2,000 to $500,000 among those Glick talks to about their problems with online sports betting.
"The money is part of it, but it's not the number-one issue," said Glick. "It's what's going on in their brain."
He knows, since he considers himself a gambling addict in recovery, for nearly four years.
"I was probably 30 days away from prison, insanity or death," said Glick.
But he got help and uses that first-hand knowledge to give back to others. It's been needed, especially during the pandemic.
"People are inundated with advertisements," said Felicia Grodin, the executive director at the Council on Compulsive Gambling of New Jersey.
"Wake up in the morning and oh what teams are playing? What games are going on? During the game, they're eight to 10 ads about gambling sites," said Glick.
Everything's at the tip of your fingers, until you have nothing left.
"When people call here, they're at their lowest point," said Glick. "Often, they want to stop and can't stop."
Lots of people give fake names, which Glick doesn't mind, since he's just happy they're getting help.
When necessary, Glick connects callers with mental health professionals.
Other times, he sets them up with software to block sports betting programs, gets them into Gamblers Anonymous meetings, introduces them to counselors or gets them on the state self-exclusion list.
Then, there's conversations with family members, where he tells them you can love someone, without loving what they're doing, and to stop sending money that can fuel an addiction.
"That's a tough piece of advice to give," said Glick.
Last year, the Garden State broke records, when nearly $11 billion was wagered in sports betting, generating over $100 million in tax revenue.
The American Gaming Association reports New Jersey had the most sports wagering handled for 2021.
However, the negative impacts of online sports betting have prompted some to ask: is it worth it? Glick answered that question with more questions: "Is New Jersey debt free? Are the roads perfect? Is every school awesome?"
It's something each person can decide for themselves.
The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement wasn't available for an interview.
It said in a statement, "We do have many responsible gaming protocols in place. For example, there is the DGE self-exclusion list, where patrons who wish to can exclude themselves from playing at both the brick-and-mortar casinos as well as online gaming and sports wagering sites. We also offer an online-gaming-only self-exclusion option."
The state says as of the beginning of February, there were 2,009 individuals self-excluded from Atlantic City casino properties, which also includes online gaming websites. 12,646 people chose the online-gaming-only self-exclusion option.
The Division isn't who decides, whether gaming or wagering policy or law, but it focuses on compliance with existing rules and laws.
Glick acknowledges many wager small amounts as a hobby but insists there's a huge need to save those in too deep.
"We have 45 or so providers in the state that have been approved, gone through our training to deal with this addiction," said Glick.
The Council on Compulsive Gambling of New Jersey says that's not enough to deal with the increasing need.
"It's a hidden addiction, and it's one that needs to be paid attention to to a much greater degree," said Grodin. "I believe that the state needs to partner with us to administer a joint public service announcement, much like those that were done for alcohol and drug addiction."
"They can't have it one way of, 'we're gonna allow all this legal gambling, and then we're not gonna have the resources to deal with it," said Glick.
The Division says the distribution of gaming-related funding is governed by the Casino Control Act. In the meantime, Glick is focused on providing support, treatment, and most importantly, hope.
"If they give it a real effort for 30 days, they're going to see some light at the end of the tunnel," said Glick.
Glick says if you know someone who has a gambling problem, try your best to slow it down.
"If it's a son or daughter, or a parent who's getting up there in years, take control of their money if you can, if they will let you do that," said Glick.
He also recommends calling companies your loved ones owe money to.
"Say, 'can you close this account? Can you put a hold on this account? We'll pay. We're going to pay you back what's owed, but we may do it over a number of weeks, months or years," said Glick.
The 1-800-GAMBLER website has links to dozens of different kinds of resources.