BELVIDERE, N.J. - The infamous Warren County Sheriff Edward Bullock died in 2015, shortly after his child rape trial ended in a hung jury, but several civil cases against the county are still pending.

They accuse the county of turning a blind eye and covering up child sexual abuse.

W.M. versus Warren County and the estate of Edward Bullock was the month-long civil trial 69 News brought you to over the summer.

"It was life changing," said Geneva Magsino, one of the jurors in that case.

"I had trouble sleeping," said Kelly Targett, another juror in the case.

Targett and Magsino were rattled by the trial.

The plaintiff, going by his initials, is one of many who say the county ignored and enabled the former, now deceased sheriff Bullock to sexually abuse young boys. Over the summer, those claims were backed by multiple witnesses, dragging the county's dark, decades-long secrets into the light. 69 News' cameras were the only ones allowed to roll inside the courtroom.

"It was the joke of the courthouse," Timothy Rodger, a former Warren County sheriff's officer, testified.

"He couldn't take his eyes off of them," Vera Bunn, another former Warren County sheriff's officer, testified.

"People would say, 'did you see that kid who was in Bullock's office? He was in there for two hours,'" Theresa Vliet, a former senior probation officer, testified.

There were uncomfortable descriptions of how Bullock targeted boys in county custody in the 80s and 90s. Plus, there were consistent accounts that the sheriff groomed children in the county's youth shelter and juvenile detention center and assaulted them in the courthouse and his car.

"I remember crying and saying stop," W.M. testified.

W.M. testified that when he told a county employee about the violent rape, "he snatched me off the top bunk...and he punched me in the stomach."

Witnesses agreed reports by victims and other county employees prompted no action.

"Yes," former Warren County detention center employee Lisa Rodger said when asked if she brought her suspicions about Bullock to her boss.

"I just don't recall," testified Jerry Coyle, the former Warren County detention center director who witnesses said they reported to.

Jeff and Brad Russo, who are brothers, were W.M.'s attorneys. Then, there was the county, plus Jerald Howarth, representing its insurance company. Both didn't respond to our interview requests.

During the trial, Warren County insisted it shouldn't be held responsible for Bullock's actions.

Many considered the defense's strategies and delays a scheme to tire out victims.

W.M.'s had been the oldest case in the county.

"This case has been going on for ten years," Somerset County Judge Michael Rogers said during the trial. "You have filed dozens, if not hundreds, of motions in this case, repeatedly denied by various judges."

"You don't have to hurt us and that's what you're doing. You're hurting us all over again," R.M., who also has a pending case, said to the county's attorney. "I stayed up last night until 3 o'clock in the morning thinking about how vicious you are."

"In the words of many judges that worked on this case, it was overzealous," said Brad Russo. "It was a war of attrition. It was meant to punish victims."

"They did a lot of victim shaming," said Targett. "All they were trying to do was reduce the amount of damages."

"Blame him for all of the things that happened to him," said Magsino. "I remember them using words like 'oh, like he was damaged goods before even the rape happened.'"

In the end, the jury got the case, but at the eleventh hour, there was an undisclosed settlement.

"There were just open gasps," said Brad Russo.

"Not one or two, the entirety of the jury is waiting outside crying, to embrace us, to embrace the victim," said Jeff Russo.

It was a painful trial, with a silver lining: healing.

"When certain jurors said 'we believe you,' I can't tell you what that meant to them," said Jeff Russo. "Because for all these years, they felt not believed. They felt the shame."

"The story of these atrocities was finally laid bare, you know, for the people in our county and in the state at large. That needed to happen. It should have happened a long time ago," said Brad Russo.

While the dollar amount in the settlement was supposed to be secret, 69 News found it buried in hundreds of pages of online court documents: $5 million.

It's unclear how much the county paid, versus its insurance.

Jurors never got to discuss how much they'd give W.M., though Targett and Magsino were thinking upward of $10 million.

"We were with him, and we were there all the way," said Targett.

69 News made a public records request, which revealed the county spent at least hundreds of thousands of dollars on Bullock-related legal fees, so far.

The Russos represent two other men whose cases against the county are still pending.

Court records show history has already repeated itself with the county filing similar motions, meaning more delays, with some movement, at the same time. There are mixed signals.

"The county has taken steps that they want to, you know, mediate these cases. They want to resolve these cases," said Brad Russo.

Now, all civil cases in the area are on hold because of a judge shortage.

"Do we know how many victims there may have been?" 69 News Reporter Priscilla Liguori asked.

"Those are the questions that keep me up at night," said Brad Russo. "You know, a nine or so years tenure as sheriff with the resources he had available, the proclivities that he showed time and time again. You know, it does make you wonder."