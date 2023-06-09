BLAIRSTOWN, N.J. - Students flooded a school gymnasium in New Jersey Friday afternoon, to celebrate the life of a police officer gone too soon. That officer happened to have four paws and a tail. And he meant the world to the kids at Blairstown Elementary.

If you could measure the impact that one dog had on the kids at Blairstown Elementary School in Warren County, New Jersey - based on the noise at the school rally on Friday - it would be deafening.

The school held an end-of-year celebration, as well as a celebration of life for a furry official who dedicated his life to serving the community.

K-9 Caster was taken from his partner, Cpl. Rich Herzer, with the Blairstown Township Police Department - and the school - far too soon.

"I lost my partner, my K-9 in January, suddenly due to neurological illness," Herzer said. "So it was a major heartbreak. He was a real pillar in the community here."

Herzer would bring his partner, Officer Caster, in to the elementary school frequently. The dog would sit by his side while Herzer would read to the children.

"They'd always look for that K-9 sticker," Herzer said. "As soon as I come in, 'can Caster come in, what's Caster doing,' you know? 'Where's Caster?' Like, 'can he come in? Can he come outside and play with us?'"

The (paw) print Caster left on the students was so deep, some of them planned a memorial. Abby Roecker, a sixth grader at the school, came up with the idea.

"During testing or just really whenever," Roecker said, "the dog would come in and just like brighten up your day. And he would always be there just to see and like pet and hang out with."

The school presented a bench with a plaque on it that reads:

In Memory of Officer Caster, K-9 Unit

Blairstown Police Department

End of Watch: January 8, 2023

Born to Love; Trained to Serve

Thank you for protecting us all at BES

Donated by the Student Climate & Culture Committee, 2022-2023"

"As soon as I see it, I know it'll choke me up again," Herzer said.

The bench will sit in front of the school.

Tammy Messina, a fifth-grade teacher and advisor of the Student Climate & Culture Committee at the school, says it was all her students' idea that she helped put into action.

"I said this is what the students would like to do," she said. "So we sat down, we designed what bench we wanted, we designed the plaque itself, like a general design."

Herzer says the K-9 taught him true love. The students say he was truly unique.

"I've never like seen such quite a dog like this, like really memorable," Ashley Dato, another sixth grader who helped organize the memorial, said. "He seems like he has a heart like that no other dog does."

Caster's human partner hopes to bring another K-9 into his heart - and back into the school - by the start of next school year.

"I wanted to rush into it," Herzer said. "But clearly, I know now, I'm still not ready."