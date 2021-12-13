PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – Alleged victims of former Warren County Sheriff Edward Bullock are still determined to get justice, decades after they say they were sexually abused by him. Now that new trial dates appear to be near, some are wondering who may pay for potential damages.
"Our clients suffered probably the most horrific child sexual abuse you could imagine," said Attorney Jeff Russo of Russo Law Offices LLC.
Some Bullock accusers have been waiting nearly 10 years for their day in court.
They had trial dates before COVID-19 closed down the courts.
New Jersey has started criminal court proceedings in person again, so Russo is hopeful Bullock victims will soon be among the first civil cases on the calendar.
"We've got to get this done for the victims," said Russo, who is representing three Bullock accusers. "They want trials."
Russo says even before the pandemic, there was delay after delay.
In a court order filed last year, a judge called the county's litigation tactics "vicious" and "zealous."
Judge Thomas C. Miller said, "In this Court's forty year experience as an attorney and as a Judge, it has seen few cases where such a scorched earth litigation strategy has been implemented in such an obnoxious degree and to the detriment of the other litigants."
WFMZ reached out to the county, which stated it can't comment on active litigation.
Russo says the county is represented by an insurance company attorney and its own counsel.
Bullock was sheriff from 1982 to 1991. He is accused of molesting a number of boys in county custody.
"The evidence that we've uncovered is simply overwhelming," Russo said. "That's why we need to get this before a jury."
Russo says common law and the child sexual abuse mandate call for both punitive and compensatory damages, plus attorney fees.
The potential impact on the county's budget and taxpayers remains unclear.
"There's currently litigation to determine whether or not they have insurance coverage," said Russo, adding that he is not involved in that. "If there's no insurance coverage here, the potential exposure for the county would be up to the jury but would be vast."
The attorney said there was a long pattern of sexual abuse "against children who were either in the custody of the Warren County shelter, which means their home life was so bad that they needed a safe place to go, or they were into the custody of the juvenile detention facility, which at that time was known as Warren Acres."
Bullock pleaded guilty to official misconduct in 1992 and served nine months in jail after getting caught in a State Police sex sting.
He died in 2015, shortly after a criminal trial for the rape of a 10-year-old boy ended in a hung jury.
Russo says since these cases started being filed in 2012 and awareness in society about sexual abuse survivors has increased, his clients have become more confident.
"When we first started, I sensed some shame, unfortunately," Russo said. "I sensed a lot of embarrassment, but as this has progressed, and as our clients have been subject to this for so long, and especially these litigation tactics, it's actually emboldened them … they're ready to go."