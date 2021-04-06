If you've ever tubed, canoed, or kayaked down the Delaware River between Bucks and Hunterdon counties, you've likely seen a stretch of cliffs on the New Jersey side with an outcropping known as The Devil's Tea Table, high above the water.
Stephen Freeman helped form the Devil's Tea Table Alliance, a group of community activists opposed to a New Jersey DOT rockfall mitigation project that would make improvements on a stretch of Route 29 between Stockton and Frenchtown to prevent rocks from falling onto the road below.
The proposal includes blasting some of the rockface and adding concrete and fencing to the area around the Devil's Tea Table.
"They're talking about wrapping the tea table itself, a significant monument up there, with some cement," said Freeman, whose house faces the cliffs on the Pennsylvania side of the river. "It's a very scary, very aggressive project."
Kingwood Township passed a resolution opposing the project. The resolution stated that an Open Public Records Act request found no records of accidents or fatalities related to rockfall incidents along Route 29 in the township.
"The entire valley is an ecosystem. So, the idea that you can just go in and wipe out that habitat without it affecting the rest of the valley, it's not possible," said William Collins of Point Pleasant, Bucks County, who is also a member of the Devil's Tea Table Alliance. Collins wants an environmental impact study done before the NJ DOT project moves forward.
A similar rockfall mitigation project proposed along I-80 through the Delaware Water Gap in Warren County has drawn criticism from communities to the north.
Stephen Freeman says his group has received assistance from neighbors upriver who have been actively fighting what they call a "Jurassic Park-style fence" for several years.
69 News reached out to the NJ DOT for comment but didn't receive an immediate response.