KNOWLTON TWP., Pa. - Knowlton Township, Warren County supervisors are trying to keep the peace at Columbia Beach boat ramp to the Delaware River.
It's been the place for many to gather, some of whom aren't from the area. Neighbors tell us upwards of thirty cars would sometimes park there and stay late into the evening, leaving a mess behind.
They didn't wish to go on camera, but say they're thankful something is finally being done about this.
This week, the township responded, locking down access to the beach.
The only way to park there is to get a permit, which is free to Knowlton residents and available at the municipal building.
Keys to unlock the gate are also free to Knowlton residents, with a limit of one per household.
Off-road vehicles, loud music, and open fires are prohibited.
The new rules are enforced by state police. You'll need proof of address with an ID while you're there.
The beach closes at 9 p.m.