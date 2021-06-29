Generic prison cell

New Jersey's prison system is about to begin housing inmates based on gender identity. 

The new policy goes into effect July 1 and stems from a lawsuit filed in 2019 by a transgender woman who said she was forced to live in men's prisons for a year and a half.

Under the new policy, transgender, intersex and nonbinary people in state prisons will have greater protections from harassment, be allowed to shower separately from other inmates and have the right to appeal housing decisions.

Pat-down searches or strip searches by transgender women by male officers will be prohibited.

