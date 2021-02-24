ALLAMUCHY TWP., Pa. - Four people, including a Monroe County man, have been arrested for their roles in an alleged oxycodone distribution ring that was being run out of a pharmacy in Warren County.
New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal says more than 30,000 oxycodone pills were illegally diverted from Panther Valley Pharmacy in Allamuchy Township.
39-year-old Siraj Vickers, of Tobyhanna, is facing several charges, including falsifying medical records.
Grewal says the alleged crimes took place between April 2018 and October 2019.
He says the suspects allegedly took the pills from the pharmacy using fake prescription blanks, which they allegedly stole from two medical centers in New Jersey.
Also among those charged is Anny Chan, the former pharmacist-in-charge at Panther Valley Pharmacy.