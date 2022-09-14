TRENTON, N.J. - A New Jersey State Park police officer from Warren County is accused of improperly spending about $160,000 in funds from two police unions he led.

Chris Smith, 48, of Hope Township, was charged with one count of second-degree theft by unlawful taking, according to a news release from the New Jersey Attorney General's Office. A grand jury voted to indict Smith on September 6.

The AG's office said Smith used the money for personal meals at upscale restaurants, airfare and out-of-state outings not related to union business.

What prosecutors described as “a continuous theft scheme” occurred between 2014 and 2019, when Smith was president of both his local Park Police PBA, Local 222, and the State Law Enforcement Union, the AG's office said.

Investigators with the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability allege that Smith used union bank cards to pay for personal expenses without authorization.

Prosecutors say that included outings in New York, Pennsylvania and Florida, air travel, the bill for his personal internet service, and meals at upscale restaurants in Philadelphia, New Jersey and at the now-shuttered 1930s-era speakeasy “21” in Midtown Manhattan, which had been frequented by celebrities.

OPIA detectives confirmed the expenses were unrelated to the work he did as president of the unions.

Local 222 officers at one point questioned Smith about the use of the cards, and he allegedly told them that the expenses were related to meetings with attorneys, politicians and other influential people who could help the cause of the unions, according to the news release. But investigators say that was not the case, alleging Smith was often alone or with his wife when the charges were incurred.

Authorities say they found that the travel expenses that appeared on the union cards did not coincide with any union activities or events, the AG's office said.

At one point when he was confronted about the small sum of money in Local 222’s bank account, Smith blamed payroll for failing to properly deduct union dues from members’ paychecks when in fact he had been draining the account through unauthorized expenses, the AG's office said.

If convicted at trial of second-degree theft by unlawful taking, Smith could face five to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000.