TRENTON, Nj. – All New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission (NJMVC) licensing centers will be closed on Saturday, February 25.

In a statement released Friday, the NJMVC said that due to Verizon network maintenance, the system that connects motor vehicles agencies nationwide will be down and they will be unable to process license or permit transactions.

Customers with appointments at NJMVC licensing centers on February 25 will receive notification that their appointments have been cancelled and offered courtesy return passes.

NJMVC vehicle centers, as well as online services, are not affected and will remain open Saturday.

For motor vehicle services and the latest NJMVC updates, visit NJMVC.gov