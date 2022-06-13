SOMERSET, N.J. - The alleged victim suing Warren County, New Jersey, and the estate of the former sheriff took the stand in Somerset Court.
Warren County is accused of ignoring and enabling sexual abuse against young boys by former Sheriff Edward Bullock, who died in 2015.
It was an emotional morning in court Monday. After nearly a decade of delays for this trial, the alleged victim, going by his initials, W.M., has taken the stand.
He described growing up mostly by himself, and sporadically ending up in Warren County custody as his mom wanted to live the single life.
W.M. said that Bullock’s inappropriate behavior escalated quickly. He recalled Bullock would put his hands on his arms and shoulders and guide him through a public hallway in the courthouse, before bringing him into his office with the door closed.
W.M. said that at age 11, he was violently raped by the sheriff, as the sheriff transported him to the county’s shelter for kids.
He next described being shocked, confused, disgusted and hysterical.
He says he told a county employee about what happened shortly after it reportedly occurred.
"I said he hurt me," W.M. testified. "I blurted out, 'the sheriff raped me.'"
Other witnesses who have testified so far include two former sheriff’s deputies and a retired probation officer. They agreed Bullock targeted young boys with blonde hair and blue eyes, without father figures.
They testified his behavior with these children was a running joke in the courthouse, and that they saw him bringing the boys to his office.
The defense argues if these things happened, the county shouldn’t be held responsible for Bullock’s behavior.
69 News reporter Priscilla Liguori will have more on W.M.'s testimony on the evening editions of 69 News.