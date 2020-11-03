HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. - Authorities say a man from the Lehigh Valley distributed drugs in New Jersey.
Christopher Cerrato, 24, of Allentown, was arrested Monday after a week-long investigation into the distribution of cocaine, Xanax and marijuana in the Hackettstown area, according to a news release from the Warren County prosecutor's office.
New Jersey State police and several local police departments executed a search warrant at a residence on Laurie Terrace, where Cerrato was temporarily living, and during the search, police confiscated ecstasy, Xanax, Lorazepam, marijuana and cash, the prosecutor's office said.
Cerrato faces several drug charges, including one count of third-degree distribution of cocaine and one count of third-degree possession with intent to distribute cocaine.
Cerrato is in the Warren County Correctional Facility.
Each third-degree offense carries a maximum of five years in New Jersey State Prison.