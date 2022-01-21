READINGTON TWP., N.J. - An Allentown man who stole $500 from a bank in Hunterdon County, New Jersey has learned his sentence.
Felix Gil, 31, was sentenced to three years in state prison, according to a news release from the Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office. He pleaded guilty to third-degree theft on Nov. 19.
Gil went into the TD Bank in Readington Township on June 30 and passed a note to a teller demanding money, the prosecutor's office said. The teller turned over $500 in cash to Gil, who then fled the scene, according to the news release.
In addition to his prison sentence, Gil is prohibited from any contact with the victims and must stay away from the scene of the crime upon his release and pay restitution to TD Bank.