SOMERVILLE, N.J. - It was a jam-packed day in court, as the attorneys of an alleged victim of Edward Bullock continued to make their case that Warren County knew the former sheriff abused kids in county custody and did nothing to stop it. Thursday, the jury heard from more employees who worked for the county in the 1980s, plus a popular medical expert.
"He's remembering the smell of the liquor," Dr. Dawn Hughes, a clinical and forensic psychologist, said about the plaintiff, going by the initials W.M. "Seeing the gun, 'is he going to kill me?' This is a child who doesn't know what's going on, doesn't have a cognitive set for anything, and then that relates to a lot of psychological distress."
Dr. Hughes, a world-renowned clinical and forensic psychologist recently known for testifying in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard case, evaluated W.M.
She is sure the reported sexual abuse by Edward Bullock gave W.M. PTSD and other psychological ailments.
Dr. Hughes says it has required him to live a limited life in order to avoid triggers and issues.
"He will continue to need psychological treatment," said Dr. Hughes. "It has been helpful."
The defense tried to say W.M. had a rough childhood anyway, and other challenges throughout his life could have impacted his mental health; Dr. Hughes maintained several specific symptoms are because of Bullock.
Dr. Hughes said W.M. also has what's called institutional betrayal from Warren County.
"The people who saw things, knew things and didn't do anything about them," said Dr. Hughes.
As more witnesses testify, the list of Warren County employees who say they were suspicious and even reported concerns about Bullock to supervisors continues to grow.
"I put it in writing," former Hackettstown Police Officer Joseph Canfield said in recorded testimony before he passed away.
He was on duty the night W.M. was reportedly raped by the sheriff during a transport to a county facility. He said he was so shocked the sheriff was there to do the transport, he even asked Bullock about it himself.
"What the hell are you doing picking these kids up, man?' and he didn't say anything," Canfield said in the recording.
This officer added the county shelter was involved in coordinating transports, which were usually done by two deputies.
Earlier Thursday, the judge, who has been clearly patient with all throughout the trial, said he was not happy with the last-minute delays being brought forth by the county.
When the county said it felt rushed, Judge Michael Rogers said, "I vehemently disagree that there's been any rush whatsoever. This case has been going on for ten years. You have filed dozens, if not hundreds, of motions in this case, repeatedly denied by various judges."
This comes one day after one witness called the county's litigation tactics "vicious" and another called them "intimidating."
The county's request for a mistrial earlier this week was quickly denied.
The jury also heard a read-in testimony a now-deceased former detention center officer, who said when he reported his suspicions, he was told the kids who were talking about Bullock were making up stories and that it wasn't important. He said a superior of his also made a report.