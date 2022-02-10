BELVIDERE, N.J. - This week, the New Jersey State Police Benevolent Association has been in court fighting Gov. Phil Murphy's order requiring all correctional officers to be vaccinated. Warren County's Board of Commissioners voted to join that lawsuit.
"Right now in Warren County, 41% of our corrections officers are fully vaccinated," said Warren County Commissioner James Kern. "So, you know, under this executive order, we don't know how we'd be able to maintain a fully-functional correctional facility."
The New Jersey State Police Benevolent Association is anticipating a ruling in its case Friday, though the legal battle may go on longer than that.
"Hopefully the court, at a minimum, will at least grant a stay, and we can continue to argue, you know, the merits of the case moving forward," said Kern.
Warren County officials say they've received no guidance on what to do, as the deadline for correctional officers getting both shots is next month.
"Hopefully, we can just maintain the status quo, what we have in the jails right now," said Kevin Lyons, the legal protection plan administrator for the New Jersey State Police Benevolent Association.
Correctional officers are currently allowed to test negative and stay on the job.
The association points out 30% of New Jersey's correctional officers are eligible for retirement, meaning many can leave if they choose not to get vaccinated.
Thousands of nonviolent inmates have got out of jail through the state's COVID early release program.
"It's remarkable that he's releasing inmates from prison, but yet not mandating the vaccine for them and keeping them in, and he's mandating the vaccine for the corrections officers, and then they might lose their jobs," said Kern.
We reached out to the Murphy administration, which said it doesn't comment on pending litigation. It did not answer our questions about the order.
So right now, the future of New Jersey's prisons remains unclear.
"I have heard that other law enforcement agencies are being trained to come in," said Lyons.
According to the order, correctional officers should have at least their first vaccine shot by February 16.