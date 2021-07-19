Masks Covid coronavirus generic
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says he's not ready to reinstitute mask requirements, now or when schools are back in session in September.

The Democrat made his comments Monday as the American Academy of Pediatrics recommended a “layered approach" that includes masks in school for children over age 2 regardless of vaccination status.

State health commissioner Judy Persichilli noted the rate of positive test results has risen recently for children up to age 13, and most sharply in children 4 and under. Currently, children 12 and over are eligible to be vaccinated.

Murphy says he “is comfortable where we are” on mask mandates but is closely monitoring developments.

