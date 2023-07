EASTON, Pa. - Kids in Easton got an interstellar treat Friday.

Astronaut John Shoffner paid a visit to the Crayola Experience to talk about his recent mission to space.

He talked about what inspired him to be an astronaut, as well as all the training he had to go through, and what it was like to live and work in space.

The kids also got to make space-related arts and crafts, including a super ball comet.