LOPATCONG TWP., N.J. – Coordinated Health facilities in Lopatcong Township have a new owner. Atlantic Health System has purchased the Warren County health care centers from Lehigh Valley Health Network.

The transaction includes the offices at the Red School Lane campus, which feature an ambulatory facility offering primary care, walk-in services, physical therapy and rehabilitation, orthopedics/sports medicine, laboratory services, gynecology/women's health, and imaging and radiology.

Atlantic Health has also acquired the nearby ophthalmology practice on Coventry Road, which offers ophthalmology and optometry and optical services.

Atlantic Health says clinical leadership, including physicians, nurses and other caregivers, will remain in place at all locations.

"Delivering more accessible, convenient care advances our mission to build healthier communities," said Brian Gragnolati, president and CEO, Atlantic Health System. "The talented caregivers now practicing at Coordinated Health perform essential services that support the well-being of local residents. We are proud to play our part in supporting this community on its journey to greater health and wellness."

The newly renamed Atlantic Health System Phillipsburg Pavilion is located at 222 Red School Lane. Atlantic Health Eye Specialists at Phillipsburg is at 800 Coventry Road. Atlantic Health says both facilities are open immediately and accepting new patients.

Like LVHN, Atlantic Health's facilities utilize Epic, the electronic medical record platform, allowing a patient's medical information to travel with them throughout Atlantic Health's entire network of care.

LVHN completed its purchase of Coordinated Health in December 2019. Since then, it has streamlined and integrated its facilities under the LVHN brand in the Lehigh Valley, and Berks, Bucks, Carbon, Luzerne, Monroe and Schuylkill counties in Pennsylvania.

Both Atlantic Health and LVHN were recognized this week by U.S. News & World Report in its 2022-23 "best hospitals" rankings. Atlantic Health's Morristown Medical Center was ranked the number one hospital in New Jersey for the fifth consecutive year. Lehigh Valley Hospital was named the top hospital in the Lehigh Valley for the ninth consecutive year and among the top 10 hospitals in Pennsylvania.

Atlantic Health System is a not-for-profit organization and says it employs more than 18,000 team members and 4,800 affiliated physicians, serving more than half of the state of New Jersey, including 12 counties and 5.5 million people.