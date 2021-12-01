WASHINGTON, N.J. - Allegations of school employees ignoring child sex abuse 45 years ago are coming to light in a new lawsuit. A Warren Hills Junior High janitor and coach is accused of repeatedly raping a student.
A New Jersey man has come forward about abuse he says started when he was 12 years old. He tells his attorney it happened from 1976 to 1978.
"Our client, unfortunately, was molested and raped in school in the janitor's closet, in the bathroom, the basement boiler room,” said Attorney Jeff Russo, a partner at Russo Law Offices. “He was removed from his classes to quote, unquote assist this janitor."
The man has filed a lawsuit against the Warren Hills School Board, the junior high, the estate of the accused, and unnamed school employees.
Russo says the accused forced the victim to miss school.
"The school actually allowed this custodian to take him from school numerous times to his home,” said Russo. “There were many people that knew and unfortunately, there was no intervention."
WFMZ reached out to the district and school board members.
The law firm Schenck, Price, Smith & King, LLP representing the board responded, saying given this lawsuit dates back four decades, “we are currently evaluating the claims and, therefore, are not able to comment on the matter at this time."
"Most want the recognition to say ‘hey, we're sorry this happened. We take accountability for it and it will never happen to a child on our watch again,” said Russo.
The accused is not named in the lawsuit and has since died.
When asked if there is any indication that there may have been other victims as well, Russo responded, "unfortunately, yes, it appears based upon even our preliminary investigation that there's going to be many victims."
Russo says the alleged abuse impacted all aspects of his client’s life.
"He's at a point now: what if,” said Russo. “What if this didn't happen to me? Would I have stayed in school? Would I not have nightmares? Would I not have flashbacks?"
The suit was filed just before a two-year window expired in the state of New Jersey, allowing people to report their cases, no matter how far back the child sex abuse occurred.
"There doesn't have to be embarrassment,” said Russo. “There doesn't have to be shame. You don't even have to give your name."
Russo said statute of limitations laws changed in New Jersey in 2019, so that if you were a victim of child sex abuse, you now have until you are 55-years-old to report it; if you are over 55-years-old, you still may be able to report it, given what's called the discovery rule.
When this law was enacted, legislators added that two-year window which allowed Russo’s client to file suit. Though that window ended at the end of November, Russo says there is talk of the state extending it again, given how many people have been coming forward.
“Although a lot of time has passed, it’s his time, and he was ready to do it,” said Russo. "Finally, society has caught up. The laws have caught up, and it provided an environment for him to come forward."