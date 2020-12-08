DELAWARE TWP., N.J. - Brandon Petersen, 31, is in the Bucks County Jail, awaiting extradition to New Jersey, where he's accused of killing a woman in Delaware Township, Hunterdon County, on Sunday night.
Acting Hunterdon County Prosecutor Mike Williams said Petersen led police on a manhunt that spanned two states.
"It's still an ongoing investigation. We still have a lot of people to talk to, a lot of leads to run down," Williams said.
Local police were called to a home in Delaware Township, about 15 minutes outside of Flemington, on Sunday and found the victim's friends had taken her to a hospital, where she died.
Acting Prosecutor Williams said Petersen took off and was found Monday morning across the river in Upper Black Eddy, in northern Bucks County. The county used a reverse 911 call to alert people in the area to be on the lookout for Petersen, who is also charged with stealing a car.
Williams said this is the first homicide to happen in Hunterdon County in several years.
"It's not a common occurrence at all. This is a great county to live in. It's a great community. It's just not that kind of place. This is just a terrible tragedy," said Williams.
Brandon Petersen has a lengthy criminal history. He pleaded guilty to stabbing his neighbor in Sussex County, New Jersey, when he was 15 years old and spent 10 years in prison.
Acting Prosecutor Williams said Petersen, whose address is listed as Newton, Sussex County, wasn't known in the Hunterdon County area until now. He said his office is still gathering information about his past crimes.