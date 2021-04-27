PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. | A pair of teachers in Warren County, N.J., is facing allegations of threatening a fellow school district employee.
The Warren County Prosecutors Office has announced charges against David Post and George Chilmonik, math teachers in the Phillipsburg School District. Both men are being held in the Warren County Correctional Center pending their first court appearances.
Investigators allege the two men conspired and then threatened a fellow school district employee. The prosecutor’s office said Chilmonik and Post threatened to release embarrassing information about the employee, if the individual did not “advocate for their interests before the Phillipsburg Board of Education,” according to a news release.
The release does not indicate on which interests the employee was to advocate. The county prosecutor’s office investigated the allegations with the New Jersey State Police corruption unit.
The criminal complaint filed against Post alleges that he and a co-conspirator tried to alter an official school board vote on the "tenure voting process." The complaint does not provide any other details regarding the vote and why Post and Chilmonik tried to influence the process.
Chilmonik allegedly met with the victim at the high school on April 16 and 23, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The school board last met Monday.
The 74-year-old Chilmonik, of Bethlehem Township, Northampton County, faces single counts of official misconduct, criminal coercion and threats and improper influence in official and political matters.
The 36-year-old Post, of Phillipsburg, faces the same charges. He also serves as head wrestling coach at Phillipsburg High School.