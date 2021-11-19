BELVIDERE, N.J. - Law enforcement in Warren County, New Jersey announced the identity of a homicide victim found three decades ago.
The woman found in Knowlton Township in 1991 was identified as Wendy Louise Baker, a missing teen from Chester County, Pennsylvania who was 16 at the time of her death, authorities said during a news conference Friday.
Baker was raised by her stepmom from age 4 to 15, traveling between Florida and Chester County, said the Warren County prosecutor.
Family members of Baker's were at Friday's news conference and said they believed the teen had run away from home.
Authorities used DNA and genealogical databases to figure out who she was. In July, they identified her grandparents, then her uncle, who lives in Coatesville. DNA from Baker's father, who died in 2017, confirmed her identity, officials said.
Wendy Baker's mother died in 1999.
Police have still not been able to determine her cause of death, because of the state of the body when it was discovered.
WFMZ's Rob Vaughn covered the case in Knowlton Township 30 years ago.
At the time, the teen had been nicknamed the "tiger lady" because of a large tiger tattoo on her calf.
Police say her tattoo is similar to the tiger found on the guitar of Grateful Dead member, Jerry Garcia.
Computer-generated images also provided information about what she looked like, as she was believed to be 17-19 years old, 95-110 pounds with light brown hair and pierced ears.
After hundreds of tips that fell flat, the case actually helped capture serial killer Joel Rifkin in the process. He was arrested in New York, claiming to have killed 17 women. Calls that came in originally for the "tiger lady" case helped solved one of the cases in connection to Rifkin.